Karlan Grant urges fans to stick with West Brom after win

Karlan Grant scores a goal to make it 2-0 against Peterborough (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies secured a 3-0 win over Darren Ferguson’s side on Saturday – a result which reignited their hopes of winning automatic promotion.

But while Albion dominated the from the first whistle to the last, the game wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Peterborough sat deep and looked to frustrate right from kick-off with Valerien Ismael’s side not breaking the deadlock until the 78th minute.

Eventually, they won it with three goals in 11 minutes.

But the home crowed was growing increasingly frustrated until Cedric Kipre opened the scoring.

Now the Baggies are aiming to build on that win when they host Preston North End on Wednesday.

That game is likely to follow a similar pattern with Ryan Lowe’s men also expected to play with a low block. And Grant believes the support of the home crowd could be crucial if Albion are going to get another three points.

“The Peterborough game was all about being patient,” he said. “We knew they would sit off us and make it difficult.

“But as the game went on we knew they would tire – we just had to keep moving the ball with purpose. We stuck to the game plan and got the breakthrough. It was a difficult game. The situation we’ve been in – we’ve drawn a lot of games.

“It was our first win of the year so the pressure was on.

“But I think the crowd need to continue to stick with us because sometimes it’s going to be like that.

“We won 3-0 in the end and it was more than deserved.

“The great thing about football is the next game comes thick and fast.

“Now we will go into the Preston game full of confidence and hopefully we’ll get the three points again.”

Albion had won just twice in 10 outings before the Peterborough win.

And at full-time, the players – and assistant manager Adam Murray – gathered in a huddle on the pitch, something they haven’t done before.

Asked what was said in that huddle, Grant said: “It’s been difficult for us recently, it’s been tough for everybody and as players we are just as frustrated. We just wanted to get together and say ‘this is us’ we have to continue this way.”

Albion’s third goal was magical strike from substitute Grady Diangana. The forward has struggled for form this season – with Ismael saying in his pre-match press conference that the 23-year-old needs to start having a greater impact on games. And Grant was delighted to see his team mate cap off the win with a fine goal.