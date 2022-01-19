Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ezri Konsa set to miss out for Aston Villa

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa are likely to be without Ezri Konsa for Saturday’s trip to Everton as the defender struggles with a hip injury.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Konsa was forced off at half-time during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United and is expected to miss the clash with the currently managerless Toffees.

Kortney Hause is poised to start alongside Tyrone Mings with the pair currently Villa’s only fit senior centre-backs following the departure of Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe. Adding more depth to the backline has become a priority for boss Steven Gerrard in the transfer window.

Villa are also in talks with Hause over a new contract. The club have the option to extend the former Wolves man’s current deal by a further year this summer but are keen to tie him down for the longer term.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News