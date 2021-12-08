Trezeguet's Aston Villa return may face a new wait

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates

The 27-year-old hopes to be in contention for selection later this month after taking another step forward after seven months out with a knee injury. Trezeguet played for an hour and scored in Villa under-23s’ 3-3 draw with Birmingham on Monday night.

Yet the Egypt international’s attempts to force his way back into the first-team picture are set to be hindered by his return to fitness coinciding with the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trezeguet is certain to be selected in Egypt’s squad for the tournament, which begins in Cameroon on January 9.