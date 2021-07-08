West Brom duo are key for new boss

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

The attacking duo joined the Baggies last summer for big transfer fees.

Diangana arrived from West Ham in a deal that could reach £18million if all clauses a met.

While the Baggies agreed to pay Huddersfield £2.5million a year for six years to sign Grant – with the total fee reaching £15million.

Despite those hefty price tags, both Diangana and Grant struggled for form as Albion were relegated from the Premier League last year.

Both players, however, have lit up the Championship in the past.

And following his appointment as boss, Ismael was quick to hold meetings with the duo to reassure them he thinks they are tailor-made for his high-intensity style of way.

"I’ve told the guys that we will restart now," he said.

"What happened last season has finished you can’t change what's gone on.

"So it’s a big, big, season for those two players.

"The two players suit the philosophy exactly and I’ve spoken already with them.

"I have told them they can have a massive part to play this season.

"My job is to make sure they are fit, they stay fit, and they have the right mentality so we can enjoy the two players."

Meanwhile, former Albion winger Kyle Edwards is closing in on a move to Celtic according to reports.

The forward joined the Baggies as a six-year-old but was released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now aged 23, Edwards appeared almost 50 times for Albion's first team.