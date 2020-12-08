Two games off for Wrexham

Dean Keates’ men were scheduled to make the long trip to Hampshire tonight to face Eastleigh but members of the home side’s squad are isolating.

The clash would have seen eighth up against 10th as Wrexham aim to recover from three games without a win.

The Racecourse side do not play until next Tuesday as their scheduled home game against Dover this weekend has also fallen to the pandemic.

Dover were forced to postpone four league fixtures after a member of their squad was found to have contracted Covid on December 1. The entire squad is now self-isolating.

Wrexham are back in action at Weymouth next Tuesday as Keates’ men look to get back to winning ways at the newly- promoted Terras, who are down in 21st.