Wrexham say they have ‘no income’

An update on the club’s finances is being issued every week during the pandemic and the six-figure sum is owed to Glyndwr University in September.Wrexham are also yet to receive a payout from the government’s furlough programme.

The Wrexham Supporters’ Trust – whose members’ funds stand at £178,000 – recently made a payment of £20,000 to the club ‘to meet a shortfall caused by Covid-19’, while the National League side’s current outgoings are ‘around £10,000 per month’.

A statement read: “Obviously, these are worrying times and not just for Wrexham AFC.

“We will update this financial position once we have completed a review of the April management accounts as this will provide the running costs of the club.”