Beacon extend lead as Cruckton slip up

Second-placed Cruckton Rovers tasted defeat for the first time this season and Beacon took advantage by recording a 3-1 victory at Charles Darwin.

Ryan Knott struck twice and Lee Rogers once for Beacon. Charlie Warren replied for the home side.

Cruckton let a one-goal lead slip and had a player sent off in their 2-1 reverse at Instones United. Christian Oldham had fired Cruckton in front, but Louis Irvine and Jordy Davies hit back to clinch the win for the hosts.

Joe Ashley was the star of the show as Norbury beat Telegraph.

Ashley claimed four of his side’s goals in the 6-2 success. Mark Griffiths and Nial Thomas joined him on the scoresheet, while Carl Scott and Matt Davies replied.

There was just one match in Division One and that saw Harlescott Rangers and Dun Cow battle out a 2-2 draw.

Ryan Kenny and Owen Rothwell struck for Harlescott, with Scott Empson and Ben Howells on target for Dun Cow.

Minsterley Rangers gave their Division Two promotion hopes a boost with a 5-1 victory over Moonkmoor. Rangers switched the clash to Monkmoor and enjoyed a winning return to action thanks to goals from Toby Mansell (two), Tom Sandford, James Fisher and Nat Davies. Phil Barnet grabbed a consolation.

Advertising

Dorrington and Bulls Athletic drew 2-2 at the Maitlands – James Durman bagged a brace for the hosts and Robbie Wallace and Chris Durman scored for Bull.

Two goals from Hayden Peck and one from Andy Simpson saw Beaten Track beat Dun Cow Youth 3-1 in Division Three.

Smoke Stop ran riot as they hit 13 unanswered goals at home to Baschurch.

In the SFA County Challenge Cup, Rock Rovers crashed 7-0 at home to Compasses United.

Advertising

Red Barn beat Bull in Barne for the second week running. James Brett grabbed both their goals to cancel out an effort from Ben Morris.

Boars Athletic knocked out holders Coton Rovers 8-0. Coracle Colts bagged an impressive 6-4 win at Travellers Joy thanks to a hat-trick from Ryan Mansell and strikes from Alex Ryder (two) and Ryan Andrews.

Brockton lost to St Georges on penalties after the tie had ended 5-5. Max McLaughlin (three), Chris White and Dale Lewis scored for Brockton.