Omari Patrick double fires Wrexham

The Reds took the lead on 17 minutes when James Jennings cut in from the left and sent in a low cross across the six-yard box that Patrick was able to finish off.

Dean Keates’ men, who dropped to the foot of the National League on Saturday, went close to making it 2-0 when a powerful header from Kieran Kennedy went inches wide of the near post.

But they did double their advantage three minutes before the break when Patrick struck again.

The forward outpaced Andrew Boyce and forced his effort underneath the advancing keeper and jut over the line.

The hosts had appeals for a penalty waved away early in the second period when Tyrone Barnett went to the ground after an aerial challenge.

Patrick almost grabbed his hat-trick after racing down the left and cutting inside, but his angled drive was blocked by the legs of keeper Max Stryjek.