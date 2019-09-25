Clee Hill climb to the summit

After seeing Holme Lacy move into first place with a Friday-night triumph at Kington, Clee Hill responded in style as they saw off Fownhope 5-0 to reclaim pole position.

And it was Carpenter who led the victory charge with a hat-trick, supported by Craig Breakwell, Ollie Smith.

That victory will have set Clee Hill up for Saturday’s tough-looking assignment away to a Hereford Pegasus Reserves side, who have won all three of their league games.

Ludlow Colts battled their way to a 1-1 draw with high-flying Ledbury Town.

Colts were keen to bounce back from their defeat at Kington the previous week and a lively start brought an early reward as they took the lead.

Jack Gittoes was the man on target after just six minutes, netting his third goal in as many games.

Colts keeper Regan Tonkinson pushed a shot on to the post to ensure his side went into the break a goal to the good.

But the home side were then checked by the new sinbin rule, with Andrew Pugh having to spend 10 minutes on the sidelines.

And Ledbury cashed in on their numerical advantage to bag an equaliser.

Ledbury then found themselves temporarily down to 10 men, but Colts couldn’t find a second goal.

And they were indebted to a fine double save Tonkinson that helped earn them a reward.