Winner takes all as Fallon Sherrock eyes a knockout blow

Sherrock will take on 2018 world champion Cross in a decisive Group G showdown at WV Active Aldersley, with the winner guaranteed a place in Thursday’s last 16.

The 29-year-old succumbed to an imperious Michael van Gerwen on Saturday’s opening night, but she reignited her qualification hopes with a hard-fought win over Martijn Kleermaker on Sunday evening.

Sherrock, a Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 2021, is now bidding to repeat those heroics in the West Midlands, as she aims to become the first woman to beat a PDC World Champion in a premier televised event.

“I think when you put me in pressure situations, that is when my best darts come out,” said Sherrock, who made her name with historic wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the 2019/20 World Championship.

“I can’t explain how I do it, but when I’m under pressure I feel like I’m a better player, because I know I have to produce something special.

“I just seem to thrive off the atmosphere and all the support. It is a great environment to be a part of.

“Michael [van Gerwen] produced his A-game against me on Saturday and I felt like I dealt with that pretty well, which gave me a lot of confidence. I expect Rob will do the same, but hopefully I can keep up with him and grind out a win!”

Sherrock will be one of two female stars in action on a bumper night in Wolverhampton, as Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves also eyes a place in the knockout stage. Greaves landed five maximums in her deciding-leg defeat to Nathan Aspinall on Saturday, but she opened her Group H account with a thumping 5-1 victory against Ricardo Pietreczko on Sunday.

This capped off a landmark day for the sport, as two women prevailed in the same PDC premier televised event for the first time.

“For women’s darts in general, having both of us win a game is really positive,” added Sherrock, who received her MBE at Windsor Castle earlier this month. “Hopefully in the future it won’t be such a big deal when a woman wins on the big stage, because it will just become the norm.

“This tournament just proves the standard of the women’s game is improving, so it’s a really exciting time for the sport.”

Greaves will take on Australian number one Damon Heta in a straight shoot-out for qualification, with last year’s runner-up Aspinall already assured a top-two finish in Group H ahead of his clash with Pietreczko.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen confirmed his qualification on Sunday, and he will complete his Group G campaign against his compatriot Kleermaker.

American debutant Stowe Buntz – who is also through to the knockout stage – takes on 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall in Group E, as world number two Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting also collide for a last 16 berth.

In Group F, all four players can still progress to the second round, as current leader Danny Noppert plays Brendan Dolan, while UK Open champion Andrew Gilding meets Japan’s Haruki Muramatsu.