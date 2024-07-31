Milford Hall close gap to the leaders with winning draw

They had to settle for 18 points from a winning draw at home to Pelsall, but closed the gap on Premier Division leaders Fordhouses to just eight points.

Batting first, solid contributions from Jordan Bulpitt (47), Sahal Malvernkar (43), Niall McHale (38) and Aaron Afford (34 not out) helped Milford to 256-7 from their 50 overs.

Pelsall had 45 overs in reply due to rain and looked to be fairly safe on 145-7 with two overs remaining. But two wickets from Bulpitt in the penultimate over turned up the tension before the final pair safely negotiated the last six balls of the day.

Fordhouses had to battle to stave off defeat away to Penkridge.

The home side posted 223-7 from their 50 overs thanks to Myles Davis (38), Alan Lones (37 not out) and skipper Paul Szewczyk (35).

In reply, Fordhouses were grateful to Matthew Gallear (76) as they finished on 188-9 from 46 overs. Dean Lones impressed with the ball for Penkridge, picking up 5-56 from 14 overs.

Third-placed Wombourne will still have designs on a late surge for glory after a two-wicket success at Hammerwich.

Former Derbyshire batter Scott Elstone made a fine 113 in Hammerwich's total of 206. Opener Craig Jennings was the next best with 32 as paceman Charlie Walker picked up 5-54.

Todd Henderson (43) and Jimmy Howell (42) plus 20s from Chad Brandrick, Zak Smith and Nathan Howell got Wombourne over the line.

Beacon are fourth following a quickfire victory at home to Walsall.

Opening bowlers Joshus Chesworth (6-51) and Matthew Cartwright (4-29) combined to bowl Walsall out for 87 in the 36rth over.

Tom Elwell then plundered 42 from just 18 balls, including five fours and three sixes, as Beacon got the job done for the loss of two wickets inside 10 overs.

In the battle to beat the drop, Lichfield picked up a vital win against fellow strugglers Tamworth seconds.

Openers Daniel Baker (74) and George Baker (64) looked to have set Tamworth up for a challenging score with a 127-run stand.

But apart from Richard Colyer (32) the rest of the battling line up failed to fire as they were bowled out for 218. Umer Khalid did the damage with 6-57 from 14 overs.

Lichfield reached their target for the loss of six wickets and with three balls remaining thanks to an unbeaten 71 from Callum Heanan, 40 from Robert Turner, 34 from Will Davies and 28 from Tom Stone.

The win moved Lichfield nine points clear of the drop zone.

Cannock were the days other wins, beating visiting Aldridge by 25 runs.

Varun Bali (76) and skipper Jamie Bye (66) shared a 110-run third-wicket stand as Cannock were dismissed for 206 in the 49th over.

In reply, opener Gurshan Singh top scored with 45 and five other batters past 20 but failed to go beyond 30 as Aldridge were bowled out for 181.

Ainsley Ndlovu was the pick of the Cannock attack with 4-31 off 14 overs, while Daniel Wood took 3-59.