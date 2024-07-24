Whitchurch cut the gap in the race for Premier glory

While leaders Quatt saw their clash at home to Ludlow abandoned due to rain, Whitchurch chased down a revised target to bag a win and 20 points on their travels.

Hosts Shelton recovered from 20-4 to make 187 thanks to 63 from Ben Matthews and 36 from Harry Webster. Alex Heath took 3-22 while Daniel Bowen, Shafiq Ahmed and Muhammad Fahim all picked up two wickets each.

Faced with a revised target of 164. Whitchurch got over the line after 43 overs with two wickets in hand.

Opener Maisam Jaffri top scored with 48, while Saad Wasim made 30 and Ahmed 22 not out. Simon Jones and Sam Griffiths record figures of 3-44 and 3-38 respectively.

The victory moved Whitchurch 21 points behind Quatt, who had to settle for seven points from their washed out clash at home to Ludlow.

An impressive batting display from Ludlow had seen them make 246-8 from 50 overs, with Luke Miles (54), Jason Oakes (77) and Deon Patel (59) among the runs. Kuldeep Diwan was the pick of the home attack with 4-37.

Set a revised target of 205 from 34 overs, Quatt were 44-2 in the ninth over when the rain came.

Third-placed Wem collected a 20-point haul from their home clash with Frankton.

Martyn Davies top scored with 49, while Sam Peate and Chris Peel jnr both made 30s as Wem posted 239-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Frankton made 78-7 from 25.3 overs, with James Astley and Harry Astley claiming 3-16 and 3-25 respectively.

Shrewsbury seconds boosted their survival hopes with a six-wicket success at home to Allscott Heath.

Kuldeep Devatwal (50) and Mohammed Adall (32) were the main contributors as Allscott were bowled out for 152 – Joe Pattenden took 3-44.

Chasing a rain-adjusted 137 from 41 overs, Shrewsbury eased to 140-4 in the 34th over. Opener Edward Prideaux le the way with 54.

The victory left Shrewsbury seven points behidn10th-placed Oswestry, whose clash at home to St Georges was abandoned.

St Georges had made 184-7 from 45 overs thanks to 53 from Muhammad Zaheer and 45 from Faizan Khan. Oswestry were 63-1 from 11 overs when rain stopped play.

Sentinel pulled clear of the drop zone following a 43-run triumph over visiting Madeley.

Rico Fourie (53), Jacob Binnersley (38) and Tom Griffiths (31) helped Sentinel to 221 all out as Martin Boyle took 3-36.

Oliver Wilson (3-27) then led the victory charge for the hosts as Madeley were dismissed for 149 despite some middle order resistance from Oli Davis (28) and Nadeem Ahmad (39).