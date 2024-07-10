No surprises as title contenders march on at top of Shropshire Cricket League

Table-toppers Quatt are still 34 points clear of Whitchurch following a 43-run success at home to bottom-of-the-table St Georges.

Having been asked to bat first in a match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, useful contributions from Alex Biddle (33), Alex Starr (29) and Scott Furber (39) helped Quatt up to 183-9. Muhammad Raheel Khattak was the best of the visiting bowlers with figures of 4-32.

Spin duo Gareth Jones and Scott Furber then turned on the style to see the hosts to victory.

Furber picked up 4-26 and Jones 3-25 as St Georges were bowled out for 140 in the 39th over. Opener Chris Birkett top scored with 50, while Cameron Watson made 28.

The defeat leaves St Georges 27 points from safety.

Second-placed Whitchurch were made to work hard for their victory away to second-bottom Shrewsbury seconds.

With rain cutting into the playing time, Whitchurch posted 131-7 from 24 overs with Muhammad Fahim and Saad Wasim both scoring 25.

Shrewsbury then looked to be on course for a shock victory as they reached 100-4. But a collapse then saw them lose their last six wickets for just 20 runs.

Luke Thornton (37) and Zane Beattie (26) were the top run scorers, while Fahim (3-18) and Adan Hussain (3-20) impressed with the ball.

Allscott Heath moved into the top six following a seven-wicket triumph at Sentinel in another rain-affected clash.

Batting first, Tom Griffiths made 47 and Jacob Binnersley and Malcolm Serplet 32 each as Sentinel were bowled out for 194 in 38 overs. Jason Summers took 3-33 for the hosts.

A stunning individual innings from Kuldeep Devatwal then powered Allscott to victory.

Batting at four, Devatwal hit 13 fours and seven sixes on his way to an unbeaten 119 from 88 balls.

Opener Max Ferrington (33) shared a 102-run third-wicket stand with Devatwal as Allscott reached their target in the 28th over.

Frankton were the day’s other winners, triumphing by two wickets on the road at Oswestry.

Josh Darley (53), Shakkae Marshall (51), Alex Huxley (33) and Josh Coleridge (33 not out) were among the runs as Oswestry posted 194-4 from 32 overs.

Ryan Kruger then led Frankton’s victory charge. He ended unbeaten on 98 from 71 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, as the visitors claimed victory in the 29th over. Christopher Cathrall took 4-44.

The clashes between Madeley and Ludlow and Shelton and Wem were abandoned due to rain.