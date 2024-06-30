Shropshire's Dillon Pennington gets England test call

The Three Lions take on West Indies in a three-match series starting on July 10 at Lord’s.

The game will also be the last Test Match for England legend James Anderson, after more than 20 years.

England have named the squad for their first two matches of the series.

Pennington, formerly of Worcestershire, but now at Nottinghamshire, came through the Shropshire ranks.

He went to Wrekin College, and his impressive form so far this campaign has led to his first call-up to the national team.

Pennington, who made his Shropshire debut back in 2017, also plays for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League.

He last played for Shrewsbury in May 2023 taking 2-28 from 10 overs in their Birmingham League Premier Division game against Halesowen.

The 25-year-old has had a great start the County Championship campaign for Nottinghamshire, taking 29 wickets in seven matches so far this campaign.

Jamie Smith – a talented wicket-keeper batter from Surrey – has also been called up to the squad.

Brave calls have also been made by England’s managing director Rob Key as they have left out the experienced Jonny Bairstow, while Ben Foakes – who kept during the recent Test Match series in India – has also been overlooked.

