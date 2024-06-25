Shropshire's Home relishing Championship campaign

Wins over Herefordshire and Staffordshire in their last two Trophy matches did not prove enough for Shropshire to progress to the quarter-finals of the 50-over competition.

They finished third in their five-team group as Suffolk and Norfolk, the top two sides in Group Two, advanced to the last eight, but Home believes there is much for Shropshire to be positive about.

Home said: “These last two weeks set us up well for the three-dayers.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose the first two 50-over games, but to win the last last two, and in the fashion we have, with the group of players we have, it’s great moving forward.

“That’s what our attention moves to now - with the aim of getting promoted.”

Reflecting on Shropshire’s Trophy campaign, Home added: “The batting let us down against Suffolk and then against Norfolk bowling-wise, so it’s disappointing that those haven’t allowed us to go through.

“But we’ve made the most of the last two games and finished the group fixtures off nicely.

“So we’ll take that confidence and we are playing well at the

moment.”