Hargrave equals Shropshire’s limited-overs record

Hargrave was in inspired form as he hit 152 from 129 balls, including 17 fours and three sixes, to equal John Foster, who also registered 152 against Wales at Perkins in 1991, as the highest individual score made by a Shropshire player in limited overs cricket.

Andre Bradford also hit 65 alongside Charlie Horne’s 36, as Shropshire reached 295 by the end of 50 overs.

Norfolk took a total of eight wickets with Andy Hanby collecting four and Joe Everett registering three.

Sam Arthurton upstaged Hargrave with a phenomenal 180 from just 146 balls for Norfolk – totting up 19 fours and six sixes in the process.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Wilcox registered 64, before Alfie Cooper contributed 42 to take Norfolk’s grand total to 296 as they put the seal on their victory.

Joe Stanley took Shropshire’s only wicket on another difficult day at the office.

That result leaves Shropshire sitting bottom of the five-team NCCA Trophy Group Two table as the only side without a single point.

They lost their opener at home to Suffolk by 40 runs previously and next play host to Hertfordshire on Sunday with a scheduled 11am start time.