Shrewsbury at the double over the bank holiday

The London Road outfit picked up a winning draw and a victory from their two outings.

Saturday’s clash away to Coventry NW saw Shrewsbury frustrated in their push for victory as the hosts held on at 136-8 from 55 overs in reply to the visitors’ 186-9.

George Hargrave (49) and Lewis Evans (42) were the main contributors for Shrewsbury.

Alex Ollerenshaw, William Jenkins and Rhodri Evans then all picked up two wickets as Coventry NW dug in.

But there was no frustration on Monday as Shrewsbury powered to victory against Shifnal.

Peter Clark hit 86, while Luke Thornton (52), Llyr Thomas (44) and Rhodri Evans (33) added valuable runs to help the hosts to 309-7 from 50 overs.

Clarke and Rhodri Evans then both bagged three wickets to help dismiss Shifnal for 207. Ethan Jamieson made 36, Charlie Home 35 and Jack Edwards 34.

Shifnal had bagged 24 points from Saturday’s 55-over clash at home to Leamington.

After opting to bat first, 57 not out from Edwards and 41 from Home got Shifnal up to 192-8.

Jamieson then led the victory charge with the ball, picking up 5-32 as the visitors were bowled out for 145.

Worfield and Bridgnorth suffered back-to-back defeats.

On Saturday, skipper Joe Arnold made 52 as Worfield posted 161 at Kidderminster, a total the hosts reached for the loss of six wickets – three of which were claimed by paceman Ben Parker.

A disappointing display with the bat condemned Worfield to defeat at home to Dorridge on Monday.

Dorridge were bowled out for 185, with Shahrukh Khan claiming four wickets, but that total proved too much for the home side as they fell for 135 in response. Tom Pickerill top scored with 47.

Bridgnorth are rock bottom having lost every game so far this season.

They were shot out for 91 at Tamworth on Saturday – Sam Whitney (23) was the only batter to pass 20.

The home side then made light work of chasing down that total as they won by eight wickets.

An improved batting display saw Bridgnorth make 184-8 against Wellington on Monday, with Peter Scott contributing 80. But Daniel Vaughan made 61 to see Wellington home by four wickets.

Wellington had also tasted victory on Saturday.

Dan Lloyd took 5-25 to help dismiss Old Hill for 132 – a total the hosts edged past with one wicket in hand.