Quatt’s bowlers hit form to secure winning double

The Shropshire County Cricket League Premier Division leaders beat Sentinel and St Georges to make it five wins from five outings.

Saturday’s home clash with Sentinel saw Kuldeep Diwan take 3-19 as the visitors were dismissed for 111 in reply to Quatt’s 149 – Oliver Plank top scored with 44.

Diwan (3-44), Scott Randall (3-15) and Scott Furber (3-14) combined to bowl St Georges out for 89 on Monday. Ryan Wheldon’s 47 not out then saw Quatt home by eight wickets.

Madeley are second after bouncing back from a 97-run defeat at Frankton on Saturday to beat hosts Ludlow, who had won by 105 runs on the road at Shrewsbury seconds on Saturday, by five wickets.

Martin Boyle (4-19) and Nadeem Ahmad (4-35) impressed as Ludlow were bowled out for 95. Will Sparrow top scored with 40.

Opener Salim Ahmed then hit 40 to guide Madeley home.

Scott Hale had been the star turn of Saturday’s victory for Frankton, top scoring with 64 and then recording stunning figures of 5-13 from 15 overs.

But Frankton were on the end of a stunning individual display from Oswestry’s Shakkae Marshall on Monday.

The overseas ace took 7-23 as Frankton slipped from 80-1 to 117 all out.

Marshall then plundered an unbeaten 81 from 47 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes to lead his side to a seven-wicket success.

Allscott Heath are third after back-to-back victories.

Kuldeep Devatwal (5-23) and Jason Summers (3-35) shone with the ball as Oswestry were rolled over for 116 on Saturday. Devatwal then hit 56 not out as Allscott won with four wickets in hand.

Monday saw Devatwal bag another three wickets, while Calum Starling took four as Sentinel were dismissed for 148.

Jason Summers and Max Ferrington notched 30s and Carl Starling ended unbeaten on 28 as Allscott won by six wickets.

Whitchurch were another side to chalk up a Bank Holiday double thanks to two impressive displays with the ball.

Adan Hussain (6-10) and Dan Bowen (3-33) hit their straps as Wem were rolled over for 74 on Saturday on the way to a four-wicket defeat.

Kashif Hussain took centre stage on Monday with figures of 6-53, while Bowen took 3-29, as Shrewsbury seconds were rolled for 96.

Opener Maisam Hasnain Jaffri made 37 as Whitchurch eased home by seven wickets.

The victories left Whitchurch sitting fourth in the standings.

It was a case of won one, lost one for Shelton.

Unbeaten 50s from Pabel Saha and Nathan Sealy saw them chase down St Georges’ 155 for the loss of two wickets on Saturday.

But their batting failed to fire against Wem on Monday as they made 106-9. Harry Chandler (52 not out) saw Wem home by seven wickets.