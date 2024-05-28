Pears survive thanks to rain as Staffordshire washed out

But heavy overnight rain and a steady stream of morning showers dashed any hopes of the players being able to take the field, with umpires Nigel Llong and Suri Shanmugam carrying out a host of inspections before finally calling time on proceedings midway through the afternoon. Nottinghamshire took 11 points from the draw while Worcestershire picked up nine.

n The board of the National Counties Cricket Association will meet to discuss whether it is possible to reschedule National Counties T20 Finals Day after rain washed out the reserve day at Chester Boughton Hall.

A lunchtime abandonment meant that the first semi-final between Cumbria and Oxfordshir could not be completed with the second semi-final between holders Staffordshire and Berkshire and the final being washed out completely.