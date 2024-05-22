Diwan stars with bat and ball as Quatt hit the top

An impressive all-round display saw them ease to a 142-run success at home to Oswestry.

Overseas pro Kuldeep Diwan was the star performer for the hosts as he maintained his fine start to the season.

Diwan top scored with a quick-fire 60 from 34 balls to help Quatt to 274-7 from their 50 overs.

Oliver Plank (40), Ryan Wheldon (48) and Alex Biddle (56) had helped build a solid platform before Diwan’s big-hitting.

Diwan then took centre stage with the ball as Oswestry were dismissed for 132 in the 49th over.

He bagged figures of 5-33 from 14 overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 13 in just three games.

Mithun Jayawickrema and Salim Ahmed combined to fire Madeley up to second in the standings.

Sri Lankan overseas Jayawickrema’s off-spin left Shrewsbury seconds in a spin as he took 5-42 to help dismiss the visitors for 177. Harry Wassell top scored with 56 while skipper Zane Beattie made 32.

Opener Ahmed then led Madeley’s victory charge with an unbeaten 77 out of their 181-6. Tahir Ahmed added a useful 48 as the home reached their target in the 50th over.

Ludlow cruised to victory at home to Wem to claim their first win of the summer.

Spinner Joe Williams took the bowling honours yet again for his side with figures of 4-39 from 15 overs as Wem were rolled over for 105.

Josh Bowen (3-22) also impressed with the ball while Harry Chandler (46) was the only visiting batter to pass 20.

Ludlow openers Luke Miles (55 not out) and Sam Alford (37 not out) then made light work of the chase with an unbroken stand of 106.

Callum Starling produced the best top-flight bowling figures of the day to help Allscott Heath record their first win of the

season. A stunning spell from Starling saw him tear through the Frankton batting line-up to bag 7-22 as they were shot out for 54 in reply to Allscott’s 296-7.

Kuldeep Devatwal was the main contributor with the bat for the home side with a superb 129.

Jason Summers added 66 at the top of the order while some late hitting from Mohammed Adall (29) and Jason Allen (26 not out) boosted Allscott’s final total.

Whitchurch came out on top of a low-scoring thriller at St Georges.

On a difficult day for the batters, Shafiq Ahmed top scored with 21 as Whitchurch were bowled out for 91 in the 46th over. Cameron Watson (3-12) and Alex Johnson (3-15) impressed with the ball.

But that total proved to be enough as the home side fell for 84 in reply after an opening stand of 35.

Shabbir Khan was the chief destroyer with 6-24 from 14.3 overs while fellow spinner Ahmed picked up 3-30.

Sentinel and Shelton picked up eight points after clash was abandoned during the second innings.

Hosts Sentinel had made 206-7 thanks mainly to 40s from Steven Gray, Rico Fourie and James Shaw. Ross Griffiths and Nathan Sealy picked up three wickets each.

Shelton were 54-2 when play was ended.