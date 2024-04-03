Cricketers delay start of season

It has been an unprecedented start to 2024 with wet weather sweeping across the UK and so the county league has decided the start of the season which was set to take place on Saturday, April 20, a week later.

The extra seven days gives ground staff extra time to get their facilities ready for the start of league season with most clubs finding pre-season work either extremely difficult to do or not possible at all.

The fixtures that were set to take place on the opening weekend of the season will now take place on the second bank holiday of the summer on May 27.

This means the end of the season will not change and so the winner of the Shropshire County League will still be able to compete in the Birmingham League play-offs.