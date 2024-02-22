Ex Cymru Premier footballer McPhee living the dream with Wales in Africa

Dylan McPhee, a former player and manager for Builth Wells and Rhayader Town, is the captain of Builth’s cricket team.

And he has this week jetted off to South Africa to represent his country in the first ever over-40s Cricket World Cup.

The Welsh side took on South Africa in their opening game on Monday and they will go on to face a number of nations in Group B.

Speaking last year, McPhee expressed how proud he was to represent his country on the world stage.

He said: “Cricket has always been a huge passion of mine and being selected to play for Wales is not only an honour but also a dream come true.

“To play at this level and against some top international players will be a challenge but one I intend to rise to, making my family and country proud. We are in a very tough group and the schedule is intense with five group games in the first seven days!

“Welsh cricket, rich in tradition and talent, often goes underrepresented on global platforms due to limited funding and support. Our Wales Over-40s Cricket Team, a testament to skill and dedication, faces the challenge of self-funding to compete internationally.”

Wales face a tall task in a tough-looking group, which also includes New Zealand, India, the UAE and Sri Lanka.

McPhee, who has starred for Builth for a number of years with bat and ball, was selected to represented his country in recent years.

And a number of impressive performances led to him bagging his place in the international squad.

The tournament has thrown up financial issues, with the players having to raise money through sponsorship, auctions and charity events to get out to the competition.

And it has taken a big effort that has seen sponsorship packages offered as well as auctions and other charity events.

The innovative ways to raise money have been through team brochure advertising, kit sponsorship and tour diary sponsorship

And ahead of the trip McPhee posted on social media, stating that he didn’t want finances to get in the way of this chance.

He said: “Let’s ensure that financial constraints do not dictate the composition of our team and that the best of Welsh cricket is celebrated and supported. By sponsoring the Wales Over-40s cricket team, you will be directly contributing to the preservation and promotion of Welsh cricket and have a transformative impact on your business.”

After their opening clash on Monday, they take on New Zealand on Tuesday and India on Thursday.

After that they will take in the UAE on Friday, before they go up against Sri Lanka on Sunday, February 25.

If they are successful then they will quality for the semi-finals and the play-offs on February 27.