Warwickshire's Will Rhodes agrees a return to Worfield

Rhodes will figure when his county commitments with the Edgbaston outfit allow.

The 28-year-old played seven league games for Worfield in 2022 and helped the club secure their Birmingham League status following their promotion from the Shropshire County League. Worfield captain Joe Arnold is delighted that Rhodes had agreed to return.

“Although Will won’t play a huge number of games his presence in and around the team is massive,” said Arnold. “He is so knowledgeable and such a good motivator.”

Rhodes ended his five-year run as captain of Warwickshire at the end of last season. His spell in charge saw plenty of success with him leading the side to an impressive County Championship title and Bob Willis Trophy double in 2021.

Worfield’s preparations for the new season will see them play two home friendlies against Beacon and Whitchurch before getting their Premier One season under way at home to Dorridge on April 20.