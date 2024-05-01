Ludlow target a push for County League glory

The Burway outfit, champions of Shropshire in 2022, had a more indifferent season last time out but hope to have rediscovered their focus in the hunt to challenge at the top of the Premier Division.

Ludlow have strengthened through the exciting capture of experienced batter Deon Patel, the former Bromsgrove Birmingham League player who won the Worcestershire County League with Stourport in 2022. Patel has moved locally and will also coach at the club.

“We had a good 2022 but 2023 was quite hard to get started with the weather and the high of the year before,” said club secretary Matt Porter. “A lot of lads are in their mid-30s now and have just started with families. Two or three had children and that changes everything.

“We thought it was a blessing in disguise not going up, we would’ve got absolutely annihilated with the money you have to spend.”

South African batter Jason Oakes remains captain at The Burway and travelled back to the UK ahead of a first outdoor training session on April 17. Will Sparrow continues as vice-captain. Left-arm spinner Joe Williams, the league’s leading wicket taker last season, is back after a winter Down Under with Perth outfit Hay Park.

Ludlow face a stern test when they start the season at home to Quatt on Saturday following the rain-delayed opening to 2024. Quatt finished fourth last term. Oakes’ troops follow that up with a trip to Shelton.

“We just want to win the Shropshire League, that’s our main ambition, we did well in 2022 and we want to do it again,” Porter said. “Whether we ever want to go up, I don’t think we’ve got the infrastructure or desire, it’s hard work. We enjoy playing in the county, that’s my opinion.”

Elsewhere on the division’s opening day, there is a baptism of fire for last season’s Division One champions Frankton as the promoted side welcome Wem, last season’s runners-up, to Hardwick Park.

Frankton’s fellow promotion-winners, Allscott Heath, also begin at home, with the visit of Shrewsbury’s seconds.

There is a Telford-Shrewsbury tussle at Madeley as Sentinel make the trip for the curtain-raiser. Oswestry, looking to build on 2023’s efforts of fifth, open up at St Georges, who were third-bottom last time out.

After second and third-placed finishes in the last two seasons, Whitchurch will look to show their strength again and begin at their Heath Road home against Shelton.