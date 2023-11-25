Shropshire schools prove top of the class for cricketers

The 2024 Schools Guide was split into three categories: Top 100 senior schools, top 50 prep/junior schools, and top 20 all-girls schools for cricket.

Ellesmere College, Shrewsbury School and Wrekin College were included in the top 100 senior schools, whilst Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury House School and Packwood Haugh School was selected among the top 50 prep/junior schools.

The Cricketer's research was supported by Durant Cricket - one of the country's leading suppliers of cricket ground equipment.

Managing director of Durant Cricket, Cristian Durant, said: "At Durant Cricket, our relationship with The Cricketer holds immense value. Once again, they've showcased the outstanding commitment and coaching standards upheld by schools nationwide.”