Success on a Plate for Wellington

By Russell Youll

Wellington Cricket Club won their first-ever national trophy as they clinched the Vitality Club T20 Plate at the Derbyshire County Ground.

Victorious Wellington CC squad after lifting the Club T20 Plate at Derbyshire’s County Ground Pic John Pilkington
The Shropshire side got the better of Old Elizabethans, from Worcestershire, in a low-scoring final to lift their third trophy of a hugely successful season.

Earlier in the year, Wellington won the Meadons Premier 100 trophy, and they have also been crowned Shropshire County League champions, which now sees them participating in the Birmingham League play-offs.

After losing the toss, they fielded first and skipper Dan Lloyd played a huge part in the first innings taking 4 for 15 from his allocation as their opposition struggled to 102 for seven.

As ever in a final, it was a tough chase with Wellington losing five wickets before getting to their total with Daniel Vaughan (38) top-scoring.

And Lloyd said: “To win the first national title in the club’s history with just a group of mates is just incredible – not many days will rival it.”

The players celebrated in front of the 120 fans who travelled from Shropshire to come and support them on the day.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

