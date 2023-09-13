Wellington see unbeaten run end on the final day

After clinching the title the previous weekend, the Orleton Park outfit had their sights set on finishing the campaign without a blemish on their record but suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Quatt.

After opting to bat first, William Mashinge played the standout innings for Wellington.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder top scored with 80 while James Flynn made an unbeaten 51 as the hosts were restricted to 181-5 from their 50 overs.

In reply, 46 from opener Tom Whitney and 52 from Alex Biddle helped get Quatt across the line in the 47th over.

Runners-up Wem also tasted defeat on their final outing of the summer – going down by seven wickets at home to Sentinel.

Martyn Davies was the star performer with the bat for Wem with 86 out of his side's total of 183. Jacob Binnersley impressed with the ball to pick up 4-46 while George Cheshire took 3-37.

Opener Connor Cheshire (88 not out) and James Shaw (50) then led Sentinel's victory charge.

St Georges secured a final day escape as they beat third-placed Whitchurch to secure their Premier Division status.

Cameron Watson and Alex Johnson both bagged three wickets to help dismiss their hosts for 183 after 45 overs a total boosted by some late runs from Daniel Bowen (36) and Elliott Bowen (27).

The visitors appeared to be heading to defeat when they were reduced to 109-8 but a superb partnership from Ben Byram (64 not out) and Naz Akhtar (30 not out) turned the game on it's head and saw St Georges stay up at the expense of Madeley, who were beaten by 99 runs at Oswestry.

The home side's batters hit form as they piled up 337-7. Michael French led the way with a superb 100 while Robbie Clarke and Josh Coleridge made 88 and 80 respectively. Hamza Bhatti took 3-59.

Madeley were quickly reduced to 11-2 in reply and never recovered as they were eventually bowled out for 238. Yashoda Mendis top scored with 75 while Andrew Laycock made 38.

Oliver Clarke (3-20) and Charlie Morris (3-43) were the pick of the Oswestry attack.

Llyr Thomas played the standout innings of the day in Shrewsbury seconds' victory over Ludlow.

Thomas complied an magnificent unbeaten 146 to help Shrewsbury to 340-5. George Hughes (74 not out) and Theo Truss (60) provided good support.

Edward Prideaux then took 6-50 as Ludlow were bowled out for 150. Will Sparrow made 47 and Sam Roberts 34.

Shelton signed off with a comfortable seven-wicket success at home to Newport.

Darren Moody (4-31), Simon Jones (3-33) and Ross Griffiths (3-48) combined to dismiss Newport for 127.