George Hargrave breaks record in Shropshire's stunning win over Dorset

Shropshire's George Hargrave

Set a daunting target of 385 to win on the final day, Hargrave became the first Shropshire batter to score a double century to set up brilliant win.

The Shrewsbury man’s 201 from 190 balls saw him smash 27 fours and three sixes in 235 minutes at the crease.

His score eclipsed the previous record set by Gary Fellows, who scored 182 not out against Wales, at Colwyn Bay, in 2005.

And it followed Hargrave’s 115 in the first innings of the game.

The run chase got off to the best possible start with Hargrave and fellow opener Ollie Westbury putting on 131 for the first wicket before the former Worcestershire man was caught on 48.

That brought fellow former Pears batter Tom Fell to the crease and he brilliantly backed up Hargrave and saw the visitors to victory with 103 not out as Shropshire reached their target in the final half-hour of the game.