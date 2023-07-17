WATCH: Shrewsbury CC controversial 'dismissal' video from Barnards Green clash goes viral

The incident during the game

Just weeks after Jonny Bairstow's stumping by Australia wicket keeper Alex Carey in The Ashes called into question the 'spirit of cricket', the incident in the Birmingham League fixture has caused similar debates online.

The clash saw Shrewsbury win the toss and put Barnards Green in to bat - with the incident arriving while the visitors were 92/1.

Luke Thornton then seemingly had Ryan Tongue, brother of England bowler Josh, caught behind for 58.

After wicketkeeper Matthew Swift took the catch, Tongue started to walk off.

However, when the umpire did not give the batsman out, he returned to his crease, a decision which left the Shrewsbury players less than impressed.

After being on the end of a few words from the Shrewsbury players, Tongue remained at the crease and went on to make 97 from 91 balls.

The visitors closed their innings on 183/7 - with the match ending in a draw as Shrewsbury could only reach 178/9 in their response.

But it was the incident involving the Barnards Green opener that remained the talking point of the clash.

A video of the incident was posted on a handful of cricket social media pages - with the video being viewed more than 50,000 times.

WARNING: This video contains strong language