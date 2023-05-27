Shropshire begin National Counties Trophy campaign against Suffolk

George Hargrove

Shropshire will follow this weekend’s long trip east with home matches against Norfolk and Cambridgeshire before completing their group fixtures in the 50-over competition away to Cheshire.

The top two teams in each of the four groups will progress to the NCCA Trophy quarter-finals at the start of July.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “Having looked at our roster of players during winter training, I think our side is probably well equipped to perform in the longer formats of the game, the 50-over Trophy competition and also three-day Championship cricket.

“We have people who are proven players in both 50-over cricket and the longer format, players that are better suited to batting for longer periods of time than the shorter format of the game, the T20 competition, where it’s all about impact and power.”

Top-order batters George Hargrave and Ollie Westbury both return to the Shropshire team after missing the county’s last match, the NCCA T20 double-header at Northumberland earlier this month.

Home welcomes having so many good players available, but it had made selection for this weekend once again challenging.

“We have got lots of options,” added Home. “I have spoken to half a dozen players and explained the reasoning, so there are certainly people who are in and around and have been seriously considered for selection for this particular format. I think we’re in a healthy position. We have a strong squad and people who are more than capable of stepping up to play in this team and format.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Theo Wylie (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Dan Lloyd (Wellington), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).