Chirk Cricket Club winners are celebrated at presentation

A special award was made by the High Sheriff of Clwyd, Ms Zoe J Henderson, to Chirk Cricket Club's chairman Tim Flack for his outstanding service to the club

The special awards evening took place on Friday 10 February at Chirk AAA Club House in north Wales.

The first honour of the evening went to club chairman Tim Flack, who received a special award for outstanding to the club and through it the people of Chirk.

Tim, who was a skilful cricketer before hanging up his boots and taking on coaching, umpiring and chair duties, was presented with the award by the High Sheriff of Clwyd Ms. Zoe J Henderson.

All youth players received individual awards, with Harry Wright collecting the Junior Player of the Year award.

Honours also went to Nick Flack (most first XI runs), Jonathan Phillips (most first XI wickets), Steve Connor (most second XI runs), Martin Wright (most second XI wickets) and George Collins (young senior player of the year).

Those who scored centuries – Nick Flack, Liam Walker, Wyn Jones and Dale Randall – were also acclaimed, as were players who took five wickets in an innings – Luke Gardner and Andrew Swarbrick.