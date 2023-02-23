Favourites make the running at Ludlow

Ludlow Racing (stock picture)

On a gusty, shower-ridden day, a three-runner opener didn’t do much to warm the hearts of Ludlow regulars.

Irish raider Effernock Fizz was unbackable at 2/11 and most shrewd punters left well alone as she duly obliged much to the expectation of subdued Ludlow crowd.

The second race attracted much more interest, although the favourite obliged yet again, but this time it appeared many had indeed backed Alastair Ralph’s Welsh Charger.

Always well thought of, he led them all a merry dance as he set a steady pace before quickening off the home bend. An impressive performance.

A competitive handicap hurdle followed and Donald McCain’s Patient Dream went off a well-backed favourite.

He too made all the running and fought off a late challenge for Light Up The Sky to become the third consecutive winning favourite to go in.

Next up was the Amateur Riders handicap chase, where it usually pays to follow Gina Andrews.

That was the case again as she guided Milton Harris’ Seignuer Des As past the winning post in front. Again he was favourite, which would have made it four in a row for favourite backers.

Thankfully for value punters, that favourite streak broke in the next as Great Snow beat the odds on favourite Oak Creek. Neil Mulholland’s mare had some good form in the book and ran to a similar level when winning this.

The penultimate race didn’t look a great event, but Estate Italiana put in the jumping display of the day to win for Alex Dunn at odds of 7/2.

Local punters were keen to end the day with a winner, so latched on to the Henry Daly-trained The Wrekin.

He got outpaced down the back straight before plugging on up the straight and ended up no match for eventual winner Quoi De Neuf, trained by Evan Williams.