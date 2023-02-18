England's Ollie Robinson soaking up record-breaking tips

Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell

The distinguished duo moved level with Australia’s all-timers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the most prolific pairing in history on day two of the first Test against New Zealand, matching their combined haul of 1,001 wickets together.

As ever it was a team effort, Broad grabbing number 1,000 when he had New Zealand’s Neil Wagner caught by Robinson and Anderson snapping up a return chance from centurion Tom Blundell to reel in McGrath and Warne’s magic number.

But it was also intriguing that Robinson, a relative international novice by their marathon standards, outdid them both on the day as pick of the attack. He claimed four for 54 and increasingly looks like a reliable heir apparent.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, have acted as de facto bowling coaches for some time now and have taken a particular interest in Robinson, who has eagerly soaked up their tips.

He is improving all the time under their guidance and may one day be charged with running the show after their eventual retirements, an honour he wants to live up to.

“There’s not really words to express how impressive their record is, but to be on the field with them is a privilege for me and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” he said. “They’ve been very open and honest with me since I’ve come into the environment, which has been amazing for me and hopefully I can be a worthy bearer of the baton.

“A big thing for me is use of the crease, which I’ve learnt from Jimmy and Broady, that’s probably helped more than anything coming in with England.

“In international cricket, the batters are that much better. You have to be more on it and use the crease and use your skills to get more out of it.”

Broad had spoken to BT Sport at the start of play, well aware that he and Anderson would soon be resuming on 999 shard scalps after a double strike by the latter on the first night.

“Yeah, it’s a lot isn’t it?” he said with a smile. “That’s really special and the way Jimmy bowled the other night, there’s no stopping him into the future as well is there?

“It’s been a pleasure to bowl at the other end, be a part of that side and win so many games with him. When we look back at all the wickets we’ve taken, there’s no doubt our favourites come in Test match wins.”