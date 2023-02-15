Glenn Maxwell set to have a blast at Bears

Glen Maxwell

The 34-year-old, who has been recovering from a broken leg suffered late last year, is one of the most destructive hitters in the game.

Maxwell will join up with the Bears following the Indian Premier League in April and May and is the club’s second overseas signing after Pakistan pace bowler Hassan Ali.

First-team coach Mark Robinson said on edgbaston.com: “It’s an amazing signing – he’s one of the fastest scorers in world cricket – and I’m sure he’ll be a favourite with Bears fans.

“I’m also delighted for our fans. We’ve now got a really exciting Blast squad that I’m sure will provide great entertainment and help us achieve our goal of again getting to Blast Finals Day here at Edgbaston.”

Maxwell added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into a new challenge with the Bears. Edgbaston is a great place to play cricket with extremely passionate fans and I’m looking forward to joining an exciting list of players.”

World Cup winner Maxwell has played 355 T20 innings with a 27.79 average and strike-rate of 151.07, while his international T20 record reads 90 innings – with a high score of 145 not out from 65 balls – with an average of almost 30 and strike rate of 150.97.

And the 34-year-old also recorded the second-quickest World Cup century with a 51-ball hundred in 2015 against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground.