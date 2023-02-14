Issy Wong signs up for inaugural WPL

England's Issy Wong celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shafali Verma

The teenage fast bowler – a former Shrewsbury School student – was snapped up by the Charlotte Edwards-coached Mumbai Indians for about £30,000.

There she joins England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was sold to Mubai for around £320,000, while another England star – Sophie Ecclestone – went to UP Warriorz for £180,000 and India’s Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for around £340,000.

Former England batter Lydia Greenway hailed the eye-watering sums splashed on the top talent as a seismic shift for the women’s game.

She said: “It’s massive. The amount that Smriti Mandhana has just gone for is unheard of in our game.

“You’d be lucky if you made that out of the whole of your career as an international female cricketer, going back a few years.

“It’s a life-changing amount of money. It’s about the security of it.