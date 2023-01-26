Ellie Anderson stars as England set up a semi-final

Ellie Anderson, 19-year-old cricketer from Bridgnorth

Anderson, 19, from Alveley, took five wickets for just 12 runs from her four overs as England crushed the West Indies by 95 runs in their final Super Six game.

The result means England head into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent record after another dominant performance in South Africa.

England have topped their Super Six group with a perfect four from four after hammering the Windies in Potchefstroom.

Captain Grace Scrivens sits as top run-scorer in the competition after making 56, her third half-century in a row, in a total of 179 for four.

That proved far too many for the Windies, who struggled in their response of 84 for eight.

Wolverhampton’s Davina Perrin – who came through the system at Fordhouses CC – scored nine from eight balls before being caught and bowled by Ashmini Munisar.

Kingswinford’s Hannah Baker bowled four overs without taking a wicket for 19 runs.