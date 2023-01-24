Birmingham Phoenix to host Trent Rockets in The Hundred opener

Birmingham Phoenix's Liam Livingstone in action

The short form competition, now in its third year, will get underway on Saturday August 5 - with Phoenix hosting the Rockets in a men's and women's double header at Edgbaston.

The opener is followed by a trip to Manchester Originals and two home fixtures against Welsh Fire on August 10 and Oval Invincibles on August 13.

They'll then be followed by trips to Southern Brave and Trent Rockets on August 16 and 19 - before they host London Spirit August 24.

The Eliminator will then take place on August 26 - with the double header final taking place the following day at Lords on August 27.

An initial exclusive window to purchase tickets will run from March 1 to 14 for anyone who has previously bought tickets for the competition.

People yet to attend can sign up in advance at thehundred.com for priority ticket access from April 5 to 18, before general sale tickets begin in April 20.

Phoenix skipper Moeen Ali said: "It’s always special to captain my home team and the support we’ve received so far has been incredible. Plans for 2023 are well underway and I can’t wait to see a packed-out Edgbaston inspiring the team to the final.”

Over 14.1 million people tuned in to watch last year's competition - with games again being broadcast between Sky Sports, BBC and digital channels.