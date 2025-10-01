Shropshire League Division Four title winners Condover enjoy exceptional 2025 season

The team, led by skipper Niall Salisbury, finished 63 points clear of second-placed Shifnal thirds to secure promotion to division three.

They won an astonishing 17 of their 22 league games, meaning they secured the title with ease, thanks to Charlie Rogers' stellar performances with both bat and ball throughout the campaign.

The all-rounder compiled 925 league runs as well as picking up 40 wickets.

Skipper Salisbury, who was in his first season in charge of the club, said their plan now is to try to replicate their successes in the division above.

He said: “We are so excited to go up a division and to be honest, our plan is to go back-to-back. With the squad we have, we have had a few people tell us, across the games we have played, that they feel we are already a Division Two side.

“A lot of this stems from the fact that we have played together in midweek for the last few years.

“We won several promotions and got to a big finals day, which for a club like Condover was very surprising.

“We are talking with some players from Premier League clubs that are potentially coming - and if we can get them, then that just shows the pull of the club.

“We had some players that came into our team this season that, in previous years, maybe would not have played in the ones just because of politics. So that is a credit to the environment we managed to create.

“Their ability coming in was fantastic, and it really gave us a boost.”

The captain revealed the club had lost a lot of the players from its junior section to other teams in the area.

But he is hopeful that their new clubhouse and their promotion to Division Three is going a long way to putting Condover back on the map.

He said: “We want to use this promotion as well as the new clubhouse that we have got to try and remind people that we are there.

“We have got several qualified coaches, the bar is open for parents, and we want to get kids down and playing cricket.

“We are all sort of mid to late 20s at the moment, and in 10 years' time we need people who are going to come and take over.”