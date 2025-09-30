Shropshire cricketer selected for England Lions tour with Andrew Flintoff

The 24-year-old, from Telford, is part of an 18-man squad that will head Down Under in early November ahead of matches in Perth, Canberra and Brisbane.

He is joined in the squad by recent Warwickshire signing Nathan Gilchrist, and Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff said: “There are some unbelievably talented players in this squad, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to go to Australia, excel in the conditions, and thrive against quality players. At the same time, these players will get a sense of what an away Ashes series is all about.

“Our coaching staff is looking forward to working with them to embrace that opportunity and help to build the experiences and skills that will benefit their careers.”

Stanley, who played his club cricket for Shifnal, progressed through the Shropshire age groups before making his first-team debut in 2021.

He made his Worcestershire debut in the Twenty20 Blast a year later, before moving on to Lancashire in 2023, and has also played in The Hundred for Manchester Originals.