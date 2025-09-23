Birmingham League play-offs: Wellington register damaging defeat

After the opening round of games on Saturday were abandoned. Daniel Vaughan’s side won the toss and elected to bowl under the Wrekin hills for the second round of fixtures.

There were two early wickets for the hosts too as Oliver Smith got rid of Jordan Bulpitt and Dominic Afford to reduce the visitors to 33-2.

Sanjula Bandara (64) and Niall McHale (42) then put on a partnership of 79 for Milford until the latter was dismissed.

Out strode former Derbyshire and Leicester bowler Will Davis, who made a better than a run-a-ball 67, including four fours and two sixes.

It was his innings that guided his team to 256 all out with two balls remaining. Smith ended with 4-39.

The chase started well for the Shropshire side as they made it to 51-1. But they fell apart from that moment onwards, losing seven wickets for six runs to leave them 57-8 with the game over as a contest.

Aaron Afford claimed four middle-order wickets at a personal cost of 27 from eight excellent overs to guide his team to victory.

Wellington now make the trip to Stourport next weekend, knowing failure to win means they will spend another year in the Shropshire Premier League.