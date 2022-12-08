Cricket Shropshire celebrate a golden summer with awards ceremony

Wem CC Ladies

More than 250 people were at the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town’s Montogmery Waters Meadow for the event – the first time it has been held at the venue.

Board Chair Adrian Collins paid tribute to all who received awards on the evening.

He said: “It was great to see so many people in attendance on the night celebrating the achievements of people across the cricket community in Shropshire.

“There is so much good work being done to promote and grow the game, and it is brilliant that we get the chance to highlight the achievements of so many different people who help make cricket the great game it is in the County.

“Thanks also to our sponsors who attended on the night and helped to give out the awards – Dyke Yaxley USA who back the County Age Group girls’ programme, Rachel Fowler from Strategic Leisure who back the Women and Girls softball game in the county and the Shropshire Star for their support for our community awards.

The first set of awards handed out on the night were to the overall Age Group winners, presented by Rob Whittall from Dyke Yaxley USA who sponsor the girls programme.

They Junior Boy award went to Matthew Morris.

Pathway and Coaching Manager Ed Ashlin said: “Matt had an outstanding 2022 season, excelling with both bat and ball.

“He is the youngest of four brothers and you can tell he has grown up around the boundary. He has an old head on young shoulders and captains with maturity and skill in his own age group.

“His 2022 season included back-to-back half centuries for the Under 12s and several hostile bowling spells. He is a talented all-round cricketer, and we look forward to supporting his development in the future.”

The Youth Male award went to Oliver Parton.

Ed said: “With over 350 runs with a highest score of 141 not out, Ollie held the batting together throughout the season for the Under 16s.

“He is an opening bat, coming up against some very good bowling attacks along the way. His impressive season can be seen by the face he registered only one score less than 15, adding two other scores over 50.

“Ollie also represented the Under 18s in 2022 and we look forward to seeing his further progression into 2023, his attitude to training and his own development will stand him in good stead.”

The Gerry Gladwell Wicket-Keeper award went to Charlie Ward.

Ed said: “Charlie had an outstanding 2022 with the gloves. He has shown real progression and an ability to influence the game from behind the stumps.

“That is credit to himself with his positive attitude and hard work away from matches and also to his club and his coaches for the opportunities he has been provided.

“He represented Shropshire in multiple age groups in 2022, also excelling with the bat on several occasions – including a memorable, maiden Shropshire hundred.

“He took key dismissals standing up and back and also took the highest number of dismissals across the Shropshire County Cricket League for his club, Bridgnorth CC which was 41 – a fantastic achievement.”

The Junior Girl award went to Mille Parry.

Ed said: “Millie has always given her all in every training session and match over the last twelve months.

“Her bowling has consistently improved throughout the season, and she produced some excellent spells in both the Under 13 and Under 15 county squad matches.

“She makes bowling look effortless yet is always giving her all, cementing herself as a key figure within the squad.

“Millie’s performance and behaviour on and off the field make her a fantastic role model for her peers. She captains the side with confidence and is always willing to support others to improve their game.”

The Youth Female award went to Lauren Kenvyn.

Ed said: “Lauren has real self-belief and is developing into an exceptional young cricketer – her age belying the huge amount of game awareness she has.

She hits the ball straight down the ground superbly and recorded a maiden hundred this year in senior Saturday cricket. She is also a talented seam bowler and here contribution has been in all facets of the game.

“Lauren has been Miss Consistent all season, she has scored 379 runs for the U15 team – amassing a staggering 1,800 throughout her 2022 season.

“Throughout she has been the leader and a great role model among her peers. She has also scored significant runs for our Under 18s team, being the match winner on multiple occasions.”