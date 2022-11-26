Six schools in Shropshire & Wrekin named in Cricketers School Guide

Schools named in guide

The guide features the top 100 senior schools, the top 50 prep schools and the top 20 all-girls schools for cricket in the country.

Ellesmere College, Shrewsbury School and Wrekin College were part of the 100 senior schools in Shropshire to make the list due to to the elite cricket services they offer.

And Packwood Haugh, Prestfelde Prep School and Shrewsbury House were amongst the top 50 prep schools in the country for cricket.

Gareth Owen, Ellesmere College cricket academy director, said: "We are proud to have been named in the top 100 in this prestigious national guide for the sixth year running - it’s an amazing achievement and one which recognises the success of our Cricket Academy.