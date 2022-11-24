Edgbaston set for 'Blast Off' with T20 tournament launch

England's Moeen Ali during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Scott Barbour/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The first ever Vitality Blast Off, which will launch next summer’s T20 competition on May 20, will see four teams compete in two matches as part of an action-packed day of T20 cricket.

Birmingham Bears will host Yorkshire Vikings and Derbyshire Falcons face Lancashire Lightning, with a host of international stars set to be in action. And fans will also enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Bears all-rounder and England ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup winner, Moeen Ali said: “There is nothing quite like the buzz of Edgbaston when it is packed full of fans.

“I know that the players feed off that and everyone will want to put on a show.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on a Bears shirt again this summer and Blast Off is a great way to get the Vitality Blast started.

“I am sure fans will enjoy an unforgettable day with big name players and live entertainment off-the-field.”

Alex Perkins, sales & marketing director added: “We’ve seen the popularity of finals day that continues to sell out well in advance with many fans eager to come back year-after-year.

“With such huge demand, Blast Off will now give fans an option to enjoy that famous atmosphere and entertainment at the start of the competition, offering fans across the country another Major Match at Edgbaston.”