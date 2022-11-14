Tunks and Thomas see their efforts recognised by Cricket Shropshire

Cricket

The winners for July and August were Dave Tunks from Hodnet and Peplow CC, and Linsey Thomas from Willey CC.

The awards were launched this season to recognise those who go above and beyond, week in week out, to make sure cricket can be played at clubs all around the County.

Lead Officer Steve Reese said: “We work closely with all the clubs in Shropshire to continue to develop the game at all levels.

“Because of that, we see the huge amount of work that individuals put in all year round to make sure their clubs can survive and thrive in the 21st century.

“These people truly are the life-blood of cricket in Shropshire, and it is time we recognise the contributions they play to ensure players of all ages and abilities can enjoy our wonderful game.”

The nomination for Dave Tunks said: “Dave has been part of Hodnet and Peplow Cricket Club for over 35 years, and his dad before him.

“He has been captain and treasurer for more years than we can count, and never tires in his efforts for the club.

“In the past few years he has completed his online umpires’ certificate, as well as taking on the Safeguarding Officer role for the club, involving attending numerous meetings and courses, both online and in person.

“He often takes time out of his schedule to do various jobs at the ground to, whether its tidying changing rooms, or rolling pitches. This Summer, he went to great personal effort, along with his wife and daughter, to organise catering for the club’s Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

“In short, he is Mr Hodnet, and I can think of no better way of recognising that than by this award.”

The nomination for Lindsey Thomas said: “Lindsey has been an integral part of Willey CC for over 50 years. He has served as a captain and vice-captain, but his biggest contribution has been as our groundsman for much of his time at the club.

“He has spent countless hours preparing quality wickets for our Saturday and Sunday teams and keeping the square in top condition.

Over the last few years we have also been asked to host a number of Shropshire Youth games which adds to the work load but is never a problem.

“The work Lindsey puts in now and has done over the many years is the reason that people enjoy playing at Barrow Park. The club is very grateful to Lindsey and the work he puts in as a volunteer.”

Both were presented with certificates by Cricket Shropshire Chair Adrian Collins and have received tickets to the annual Awards Ceremony which is being held in the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town FC later this month.

The Volunteer of the Month awards will return again next season, and we will again be asking for nominations in the Spring.