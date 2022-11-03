Shropshire cricket ace Issy Wong lands an England deal

The 20-year-old Warwickshire seamer, who attended Shrewsbury School, made her international debut earlier this year. She underlined her status as one of the most exciting young stars of the women’s game and was selected for the squad which competed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Wong’s Warwickshire team-mate Amy Jones has retained her contract to figure on the 18-strong list, who will form the foundation of the team for next year’s Women’s Ashes.
Increased funding from the ECB means there will be at least 98 professional women cricketers next summer.