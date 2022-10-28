Shropshire duo earn places in Pears academy

Harry Darley

Shrewsbury’s Harry Darley and Shifnal’s Jack Home are part of a 10-strong group selected for 2022-23.

It is the first time pace bowler Darley (under-18s) has been selected for the academy, while Home (under-17s) is retained for another year.

Elliot Wilson, academy director at Worcestershire, said : “Harry is a Shropshire player who has played on and off for Worcestershire for the past two summers.

“He has been on the Shropshire satellite academy that Paul Pridgeon and Dave Manning have run for the past decade and more.

“He was originally from Oswestry CC but moved to Shrewsbury CC in 2022. At the end of last winter, Harry tore an intercostal muscle, so his season didn’t really get started until mid-summer.

“Harry finished the season strongly, and there are characteristics in him that we are excited about.”

Josh Leach (under-16s), Seth Essenhigh (under-15s) and Alfie Higgins (under-14s) are also part of the academy for the first time.

And they will join forces with Joe Stanley, Cameron Jones, Ollie Walker and Reeve Evitts (all under-18s), as well as Ben Clarke (under-17s), who have been retained from the previous year.