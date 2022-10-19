Clee Hill celebrate their victory

Photo by Sadie Hall

The visitors battled their way to a hard-fought victory at Cleobury Mortimer to make it four wins and two draws from six games.

Cleobury took the lead with an early penalty but Hill hit to score the only try of the match when Rhys Williams charged over from 10 metres out.

The second half was a tight affair but Hayden Edwards secured the win in the last five minutes of the match when he landed a penalty to make it 11-3.