Clee Hill celebrate their victory

By Nick Elwell

Clee Hill took the derby day spoils as they maintained their unbeaten start in Counties Two Midlands West (North).

Photo by Sadie Hall
Photo by Sadie Hall

The visitors battled their way to a hard-fought victory at Cleobury Mortimer to make it four wins and two draws from six games.

Cleobury took the lead with an early penalty but Hill hit to score the only try of the match when Rhys Williams charged over from 10 metres out.

The second half was a tight affair but Hayden Edwards secured the win in the last five minutes of the match when he landed a penalty to make it 11-3.

Meanwhile, in Counties Three Midlands West (North), Ludlow II went down to a 50-22 defeat at Trentham and Whitchurch II were beaten 47-12 at home by Cannock. In Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley lost 41-27 at Keresley.

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

