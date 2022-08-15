Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire left chasing leather against Devon

By Nick ElwellCricketPublished: Comments

Shropshire were made to suffer in the sun as Devon piled up the second highest total in their history in the National Counties Championship.

Devon’s 503-5 against their hosts on day one at Bridgnorth in Western Division Two was their highest total in 120 years and has only been bettered by the county record 533-7 they made against Dorset at Sherborne School in 1902.

The total included a Devon record third-wicket partnership of 289 between James Horler (174) and Elliot Hamilton (137), both of whom compiled maiden centuries.

Shropshire lost Andre Bradford to the first ball of their reply and Xavier Clarke for 31, but Shrewsbury and Oxford University batter George Hargrave (30 not out) nursed them through to the close as they reached 71-2 from 17 overs.

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News