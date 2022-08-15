Shropshire left chasing leather against Devon

Devon’s 503-5 against their hosts on day one at Bridgnorth in Western Division Two was their highest total in 120 years and has only been bettered by the county record 533-7 they made against Dorset at Sherborne School in 1902.
The total included a Devon record third-wicket partnership of 289 between James Horler (174) and Elliot Hamilton (137), both of whom compiled maiden centuries.
Shropshire lost Andre Bradford to the first ball of their reply and Xavier Clarke for 31, but Shrewsbury and Oxford University batter George Hargrave (30 not out) nursed them through to the close as they reached 71-2 from 17 overs.