Shropshire left chasing leather against Devon

Devon’s 503-5 against their hosts on day one at Bridgnorth in Western Division Two was their highest total in 120 years and has only been bettered by the county record 533-7 they made against Dorset at Sherborne School in 1902.

The total included a Devon record third-wicket partnership of 289 between James Horler (174) and Elliot Hamilton (137), both of whom compiled maiden centuries.