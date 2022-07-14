Shrewsbury School under-17 pupils through to schools final

Shrewsbury School Cricket

Batting first in the semi-final, they made 246-5 off their 35 overs – Rhys Lewis leading the way with 99 off 69 balls, run out off the final delivery of the innings as he tried to reach his century.

He was well supported by the rest of the Shrewsbury batsmen with Jack Home 27, Ollie Parton 30, Theo Wylie 41 and Will Jenkins 26 not out all making useful contributions.

Trent started their reply in confident fashion reaching 73-1 off the first 10 overs before Lewis (2-21), Ed Prideaux (3-9), G Bradshaw (4-28) and Wylie (one wicket) put a brake on the scoring with Trent eventually collapsing to 102 all out.