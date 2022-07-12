Shrewsbury suffer more woe after derby defeat

The struggling visitors bat first and made a steady start with 25 runs from Will Parton and 18 from George Hargrave.

Lewis Evans (36) and Matthew Swift (22) kept the momentum before Rob Foster (18), Tom Winchester (22) and William Jenkins (26) rounded off the scoring, as they finished 192-9.

Alex Renton claimed three wickets, alongside two from Shaun Lorimer, as the wickets were shared across five of Shifnal's bowlers.

But Shifnal's explosive start with the bat is what handed them the win. Jack Home notched 74 runs from just 73 balls, alongside 29 from Jack Edwards, to put them in control.

Chris Murrall (40) and James Sookias (27) rounded it off as Shifnal finished 193-4 from just 35.2 overs. Rhodri Evans was the stand-out Shrewsbury player with the ball, as he took three wickets.

In Premier Division Two, Worfield were swept aside as Wolverhampton continued their charge at the top of the division with a dominant win.

A wonderful 142 runs from Will Nield and 66 from Sandeep Dhillon were the highlights as the hosts struggled to contain Wolverhampton's rampant runs – finishing them on 300-8.

A half century from Tarik Shorey was the best Worfield could muster as Aqab Ahmed and Warrick Fynn both took four and three wickets respectively – handing Wolverhampton the win by 201 runs.

It was a similar story for Wem who were easily beaten by 10 wickets to West Bromwich Dartmouth.

The Shropshire outfit bat first and found some rhythm through Harry Chandler (33), Craig Heath (25), Sam Peate (20) and Graham Wagg (62) as they finished all out for 193.

Despite the target, Dartmouth swept Wem by with ease. Ismail Mohammed (79) and 105 runs from Bruce Thomason saw the hosts pass the target in 38 overs.

There was also defeat for Bridgnorth who lost by four wickets to Barnards Green.

The hosts, Bridgnorth, bat first and Ryan Lockley (29) and Sam Baugh (57) were their highlight scorers as they finished all out for 155.

George Rhodes took five wickets for Barnards Green and once they began batting he then notched 40 runs in an impressive afternoon.